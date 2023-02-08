Despite some upsets, such as British pop sensation Harry Styles beating Beyoncé for the coveted “Album of the Year” award, Black entertainers broke barriers at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the evening featured beautiful, bold expressions of Blackness and created memorable moments in Black history and present such as a tribute honoring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop featuring musical legends such as Run-DMC, Public Enemy, LL Cool J, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Grandmaster Flash and Grandmaster Melle Mel.

Then there’s Lizzo, whose hit “About Damn Time” earned her a Grammy for “Record of the Year.”

Viola Davis earning EGOT status was another major moment on music’s biggest night. Davis became the third Black woman in history to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, behind Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson.

And last, but certainly not least, Beyoncé “Black Girl Magic” Knowles-Carter herself became the most Grammy-awarded artist in history with 32 of the high honors – earning four that night for “Best Dance Recording” (“Break My Soul”); “Best Dance/ Electronica Album” (“Renaissance); “Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance” (“Plastic Off the Sofa”); and “Best R&B Song” (“Cuff It”). From a young artist in Destiny’s Child and feeling “Bootylicious,” to the “Church Girl,” who reminds people she’s “that girl,” Beyoncé also has broken records as the artist with the most Grammy nominations (88).