On May 24, one of the greatest female singers the U.S. ever produced passed away. Anne Mae Bullock, popularly known as Tina Turner, emerged throughout her 83 years of life as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

She was the real force behind the musical husband-wife duo Ike and Tina Turner in the 1960s and ’70s. After she departed from the marriage and musical group in 1976, her ex-husband fell into obscurity while she soared.

In the 1980s, Turner launched a revival that has been described by music industry experts as “one of the greatest comebacks in history.” Her 1984 multi-platinum album “Private Dancer” contained the hit song “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” which went on to become the Grammy Award for Record of the Year and became her first and only number-one song on the Billboard Hot 100. At aged 44, she was the oldest female solo artist to top the Hot 100.

In sum, Turner sold over 100 million records globally and received 12 Grammys, three Grammy Hall of Fame Awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. She was the first Black artist and first woman to be on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. During her Break Every Rule World Tour in 1988, Turner set a then-Guinness World Record for the largest paying audience (180,000) for a solo performer.

Turner’s road to phenomenal success was not easy. Her saga of a rough early life, particularly with Ike Turner, including verbal, physical and emotional abuse, has been written about extensively. Given the level of abuse she endured for years, many have marveled at her resilience for getting back to work and making money and history.

The star’s story should be an inspiration for anyone who encounters a setback. One should not let hurdles deter them from reaching their goals.