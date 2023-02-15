Donning an all-red sporty ensemble, serving as a flame in the dark sky, floating from a platform above the arena and crowd at Super Bowl LVII in Scottsdale, Arizona, singer Rihanna announced she was pregnant.

After delivering her first child, a son, with rapper ASAP Rocky in May 2022, Rihanna appeared in her first major performance since childbirth with a visible, and adorable, might I add, baby bump. She began the performance by flaunting the bump and rubbing it, introducing her child on one of the biggest world stages.

It was a moment in Black Girl Magic and history.

However, the politically correct police emphasized waiting for official confirmation before celebrating Rihanna’s epic announcement. The “We don’t know if she’s really pregnant,” “Never assume a woman is pregnant,” “We shouldn’t be talking about women’s bodies,” chorales, with whom I’d normally agree, just did far too much this time.

Don’t get me wrong, I tend to showcase my membership of the politically correct and social justice policemen. Don’t let me be around when someone is saying something I consider unjust, racist, misogynist, harmful, offensive or downright rude. While I’m generally ready to take off the earrings and pull out the vaseline, the sharp-tongued wit takes over, generally ready to demolish someone with wise words, facts and receipts to prove their detrimental words as such.

The politically correct vigilantes on the Internet are normally ready with a vengeance. The callout culture is real on the -nternet and Black Twitter, in particular, is ready to correct a clear wrong.

But Robin Fenty giving the world not new music, but new life was a treat. No, it’s nobody’s business Rihanna is pregnant, but she wanted the world to know it, and dang it, we should be happy for her and get my baby-mama-pregnant-ASAP Rocky, instead of being the debbie-downer trying to take away from the joy of the announcement.