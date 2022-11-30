Twenty-seven years ago, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan called on a million Black men to gather at the U.S. Capitol. The sunny but cold day in October marked the historic Million Man March. In fact, it wasn’t a march, but a gathering of a million men or more who took an oath for unity and a recommitment to family values.

Minister Farrakhan, a controversial figure to many, said he was inspired by a dream that came to him at a time when Black communities across the country were besieged by gun violence and a crack cocaine epidemic. He, along with a host of civil rights leaders and community activists, delivered messages that inspired many participants to return to their communities with a mission to do something to address the issues that were killing Black men, women and children by the thousands.

Today, history is repeating itself, and violence, often accompanied by a gun, is wreaking havoc in neighborhoods and schools, churches, shopping malls, entertainment venues, and nearly everywhere. The victims are of every race, gender, sexual orientation, and faith. Sadly, no one knows why or what to do to turn the tide and save lives. Unlike Dr. King or Minister Farrakhan, no one has a dream. Instead, we focus on the problem while looking to others for a solution.

Just as those who opposed Minister Farrakhan’s message but heeded his call because they wanted to be a part of the solution, the walls must come down between otherwise competing institutions to allow room for unity and against the carnage destroying families and communities.

That’s why we will shout out to Washington Post columnist Petula Dvorak whose column on Tuesday urged: “This year, give to groups trying to end gun violence; organizations working to curb gun violence need our help now more than ever.” She’s right, and we urge readers to heed her call and support anti-violence, youth-serving organizations as often and as much as needed.

Despite the absence of a messenger, local media can and must unite to promote a message of peace, unity and nonviolence. As Dvorak urged, let’s plant seeds to help ensure the safety of America’s people.

Stop the killing now!