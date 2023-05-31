Happy National Black Music Appreciation Month! It’s no secret that African American music exhibits the immense talent, creativity and trend-setting nature of Black people and culture; but, across genres, it’s also a symbol of power and perseverance.

Let’s really get right to the point – it takes enormous will and audacity, for a people whose cultures and traditions were robbed, to maintain the legacy of the original sounds, and, in turn, reimagine, innovate and elevate entirely new musical genres. That’s pure genius.

From the sacred music of “spirituals,’ and gospel — the former of which is often credited with beginning in slave fields — to jazz, blues, soul, rhythm and blues, rock ‘n’ roll, funk, pop, hip hop, rap and trap, Black musicians have created these genres as a means of resistance, often to racist and unjust societal structures.

“For generations, Black music has conveyed the hopes and struggles of a resilient people — spirituals mourning the original sin of slavery and later heralding freedom from bondage, hard truths told through jazz and the sounds of Motown during the Civil Rights movement, and hip-hop and rhythm and blues that remind us of the work that still lies ahead,” said President Joe Biden in his 2022 proclamation for National Black Music Appreciation Month. “ The music created by Black artists continues to influence musicians of all persuasions, entertain people of all backgrounds, and shape the story of our Nation.”

Further, African American artists are often dubbed the Kings and Queens of musical genres due to their abilities to create new sounds, set cultural standards and dominate their fields. Think Michael Jackson: “the King of Pop,” Aretha Franklin: “the Queen of Soul,” James Brown: “the King of Funk,” and Tina Turner, who died on May 24 and has been called the “Queen of Rock.

While all those people are now ancestors, we mustn’t forget the woman often reminded of her royalty by millions of adoring fans– Queen Bey– Beyoncé Knowles Carter.

“During Black Music Appreciation Month, we honor Black musicians, singers, and contributors to the music industry — past and present — whose innovative talents unite us in joy as much as in sorrow and healing. We pay homage to the musical legends whose artistic expressions help build community, generate empathy, and foster a sense of shared identity,” Biden proclaimed in 2022.

As injustices and inequities continue to face the Black community, it’s also important to note the artists remain in the fight for justice by raising awareness through their music, and inspiring conversations and action.

“We celebrate Black artists who have used their songs to stand up to injustice, fight for equality, and reflect a mirror on society — reminding us all of our enduring obligation to deliver the promise of America for all Americans,” Biden declared as last year’s celebration neared.

So this music month, turn up your radios and blast your favorite jams by your favorite Black artists, while checking out new musicians and old musical gems.

This June, unapologetically appreciate African American music– sing it to the mountaintops. Then continue to celebrate and spread the joy, sound and variety that Black music brings, not only in June, but year-round.