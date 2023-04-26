Earlier this month, Metro released its “visionary” draft bus network redesign, created as part of its Better Bus initiative. The new map would better integrate routes across the DMV region, provide 24/7 service on some routes and increase bus access in underserved areas. It includes 100 routes that would operate at frequencies of 20 minutes or better — many even come at intervals of 12 minutes or less.

According to Metro, implementing this visionary map would create 20% more trips that are competitive with driving. Fewer cars on the road means less traffic, less air pollution and less fossil fuel burning. It would make D.C. residents safer, healthier and happier. Increasing bus service in the District also primarily benefits people of color, who make up 84% of Metrobus riders.

But for now, this map is exactly what it sounds like: purely “visionary.” Essentially, a pipe dream. Fully implementing the map would cost 35% more than bus service currently does. Meanwhile, the city is facing a budget shortfall for the first time in years, and Mayor Bowser’s budget proposal attempts to meet that challenge in part by cutting back on buses — eliminating three out of six D.C. Circulator routes. Though the budget process remains far from complete, the mayor’s proposal indicates her office’s priorities. Those priorities clearly do not include addressing climate change or increasing access to public transit.

Just because it’s not a priority for the mayor’s office doesn’t mean it’s not a priority for D.C. residents, though. And Metro has created some easy ways for people to let the public in on the planning for the next step of its multi-year Better Bus initiative.

Over the 50 days between April 17 and June 5, the agency is hosting 50 events aimed at gathering residents’ thoughts on bus service. You can also leave comments directly on an interactive map of the draft network, which has tools that allow you to compare proposed routes with current ones or plan out a theoretical trip using the improved map.

You can find the event schedule and the interactive map (plus videos demonstrating how to use the map tools) at betterbus.wmata.com.

The District isn’t going to adopt the entirety of the “visionary network” anytime soon. But Metrobus can still make progress with smaller steps to improve service. The more we interact with the Better Bus process, the more we prove that transportation access matters to D.C. citizens.