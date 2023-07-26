For the first time since the 1960s, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) are on strike at the same time, meaning Hollywood is pretty much on hold.

Beyond it being history-making in nature, these strikes are a wake-up call and an up-close look at the challenges of the film and television industry. Writers aren’t being compensated fairly and AI is threatening roles and positions, among other protections members of WGA and SAG-AFTRA lack and are currently fighting for.

It’s approaching three months since writers took to the front lines to strike and SAG-AFTRA began striking after not coming to agreements on July 13. From unknown names to major celebs alike, people are protesting for change, fair wages and more.

Many celebrities, including Tyler James Williams of “Abbott Elementary” and “Everybody Hates Chris” fame, Gina Torres of “Suits” movie and television star Jennifer Garner (“13 Going on 30” and “Alias”) and DMV native Jermaine Crawford of “The Wire,” have joined the strike’s cause.

“Residuals. Healthcare. Fair wages. F**k AI. Donate if you can,” Williams wrote on Instagram.

This strike is about more than your favorite series being on hold, it’s about rights, protections, and ensuring fair compensation. Writers, actors and entertainers play key roles in society and it’s up to audiences – us – to celebrate their work and take note of their needs.