First, the five journalists of The Washington Informer editorial team wish to congratulate The Washington Post’s 100 journalists who contributed to the coverage of the January 6 riot in the U.S. Capital for which the newspaper won a Pulitzer Prize. This week’s announcement was significant enough for D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to acknowledge the Post’s win during Tuesday’s annual D.C. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Awards Luncheon.

January 6, 2021, will go down in infamy as the day “Pro-Trump Protestors Storm U.S. Capital, Clash with Police,” the headline read on that day in the online story by The Washington Informer. Publisher Denise Rolark Barnes reached out to Senior Editor D. Kevin McNeir, demanding that a story go up online immediately, not realizing that he had already been in communication with National Reporter Stacy Brown, the late online reporter Dorothy Rowley and Prince George’s County Editor Will Ford who were working collectively on a story to go up that day on the web. Local officials, including Del. Jazz Lewis of Prince George’s County, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Morgan Cherry, a D.C. activist, among others, were contacted to offer statements about the horrifying sequence of events. Most daring was the work of freelance photographer/videographer Anthony Tilghman, who followed the rioters from the National Mall into the U.S. Capitol, capturing the violence and destruction and sharing it live on Twitter.

It was an amazing day of natural journalistic prowess by The Washington Informer team that continues to cover the story from a local perspective. More continues to be written about it, including the deaths of local police officers, the arrests and trials of the convicted rioters, the fencing of the U.S. Capitol, and the reaction of local city officials whose responsibility it is to keep District residents safe.

We give a thumbs-up to the Post team for their hard work that deserves to be rewarded. And we are proud of our team of five, as well, who may not have sought a Pulitzer but are deserving just the same.

We respect and appreciate the hard work of journalists, no matter where their stories are told, and share in the celebration of their achievements. Soon, we, too, will announce the awards our team will receive for telling untold stories about the communities we serve and how these honors inspire us all.