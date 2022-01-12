Leading health officials from the CDC recently shared the prediction that “everyone will eventually get COVID-19. But that’s not news to me. I contracted the virus more than two years ago during a visit back home to the city in which I was born, Detroit.

Unfortunately, during December 2019 when I came down with COVID-19, then President Trump and his cronies had not informed us that we were facing a new virus that had the potential to kill the young, the old, the healthy and the less-than-healthy. And so, believing I had simply come down with a powerful strain of the old-fashioned flu, I followed the same regiment that I had in the past when the flu had visited me.

With God’s grace, which is always essential and always sufficient, I recovered. But it was a rough couple of weeks. And I would not like to experience a repeat performance – not for all the tea in China.

Fast forward to 2022. This mysterious virus has been identified. We have found medical weapons that can protect us better. And we continue to learn as the health community, led by the CDC and a host of others, take the helm in research, evaluation and the identification of best practices and protocols.

Millions have been hospitalized or have lost their lives across the globe. Somehow, we have survived the Delta variant only to be struck by another, new variant. And given the highly-contagious Omicron variant which today continues to sweep across the U.S. and Europe at record numbers, the CDC’s warning, that we will all eventually contract COVID-19, seems both logical and inevitable.

No matter how we slice it, it appears that COVID-19, like the flu, will probably be with us for a very long time – certainly for the foreseeable future.

However, this should not be a reason for us to react like the protagonist Henny Penny in the children’s folk tale in which Henny Penny, also known as Chicken Little, runs around in a frenzy of fear, trepidation and heightened anxiety, after being struck by an object from an overhanging tree which leads Henny Penny to proclaim, “the sky is falling.”

This story from my childhood came to mind recently after a friend who had visited me about a week ago, called me with the news that he had tested positive for COVID-19. But he also sent me his medical records and shared his testimony of certain doom and gloom.

I must confess, that I was nonplussed.

Perhaps I should have been more anxious after receiving his call but in my defense, I had already weathered that storm. Further, I am fully vaccinated and have also received the booster shot. Finally, if the advisory from the CDC is correct, my friend’s call, which came seven days after our contact, was probably a little too late. The five-day isolation period had passed and I had been without any symptoms.

But at first, I rushed around my home like Henny Penny, looking for my home test kit and my thermometer. I called my personal physician and I began to worry. But I was feeling just fine. I had not been around anyone else. I was eating voraciously and sleeping quite well. And I was wearing my mask whenever I ventured outside of my home.

What else could I do? What else should I do? Certainly, there was little cause for me to fear the worst much less to speak it into my existence.

For the record, I have since tested negative and I, and my two faithful companions, my beloved boxer, Baby Girl and her sidekick, my little mongrel and rescue dog, Duchess, are doing just fine.

But this experience has reminded me of how dangerous it is to jump to conclusions or to predict the worst about life. Neither today nor tomorrow are promised. Still, I believe that the sun will come out tomorrow and that I will be here to see the sunrise.

In the meantime, I will make sure I’m vaccinated and being guided by science-based protocols, not the idiots who enjoy retweeting falsehoods and fake news on social media platforms.