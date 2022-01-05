Former Prince George’s County school board member Edward Burroughs III may be one step closer to representing parts of the area known as “South County” on the 11-member County Council.

According to unofficial results Tuesday, Jan. 4, Burroughs received 199, or nearly 68% of the ballots cast during a special primary election for County Council’s District 8.

Approximately 103 voters cast ballots in person Tuesday with 70 of them going for Burroughs. He garnered 129 of the 191 votes cast during the six days of early voting at the Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex in Fort Washington.

“While it’s too early to call, I do intend to start working [Wednesday] morning,” he said Tuesday night. “I will be sending out letters working on issues that are impacting residents of District 8.”

More than a week before early voting began last month, Burroughs received an endorsement from 1199 SEIU Maryland/DC Division, a union that represents health-care workers.

Burroughs, 29, of Temple Hills, currently works as legislative affairs director in the Prince George’s County state’s attorney office.

Former County Council member and state Del. Tony Knotts stood in second place with 51 votes and Jerry Mathis, who owns a real estate firm, currently sits in third with 27 votes.

The other three candidates are Vernon Wade with nine votes and Marjorie Smith and Sidney Gibson both with four votes each.

The county’s Board of Elections will begin its official count, or canvassing mail-in ballots Thursday, Jan. 6 to Saturday, Jan. 8 and a second canvass on Jan. 14.

Provisional ballots are scheduled to be counted Jan. 12 and continue through Jan. 14.

Unofficial results show 2,200 ballots received by mail or in person.

Another 2,146 ballots were dropped off at four drop box locations.

After the votes are officially tallied, the winner will move on to the special general election slated for Feb. 1 to represent District 8 that includes Fort Washington, Marlow Heights, Oxon Hill and National Harbor.

The seat became vacant when former Prince George’s County Council member Monique Anderson-Walker announced her resignation Nov. 8. Anderson-Walker continues to focus on the gubernatorial primary race as a running mate with Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot.

Because Anderson-Walker resigned before her term expired in December 2022, the winner of the special election will need to run again in the June 28 primary to secure a full, four-year term.

She’s pictured with Burroughs on his campaign website.

“I am so proud of my friend and wish her well,” he wrote.