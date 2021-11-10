Black ExperienceBlack History

Edward J. Clarke Scrubbed from MDDC Hall of Fame After Racist Publishings Unearthed

WI Web StaffNovember 10, 2021
0 208 1 minute read
Courtesy of Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association
Courtesy of Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association

The Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association has removed Edward J. Clarke, the late editor and owner of the Worcester Democrat, from its Hall of Fame after a review of his published work revealed what the association called “vile commentary, extreme racism and the promotion of lynching.”

The newspaper’s coverage of a 1940 case in Pocomoke City, Md., in which three Black men were suspected of killing a white farmer and assaulting his wife “contained horrible, angry rants and racial attacks” against the three men, particularly Clarke’s accompanying commentary pieces regarding the incident, the MDDC Press Association’s board of directors said in a statement Wednesday.

“Clarke was vicious and dehumanizing in his opinion writing, likening the accused to ‘a rabid dog’ and ‘savages’ and ‘brutes’ and ‘a disease-spreading germ’ and ‘garbage,'” the board wrote. “He championed ‘a good stout rope, a noose at one end, good stout arms at the other, a neck and a limb of a tree’ as justice to be applied to ‘fiends who violated the home’ of the white couple.”

The paper’s coverage was brought to light by Gabriel Pietrorazio of the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland as part of the center’s #PrintingHate series, with an article on the incident scheduled to be published early next month.

Clarke, added to the association’s Hall of Fame in 1954, was removed this week after the board of directors unanimously adopted a resolution condemning Clarke and his paper’s coverage of the Pocomoke incident.

His picture previously was removed from the MDDC Hall of Fame display in a classroom at Knight Hall at the University of Maryland. His name has been removed from the Hall of Fame listing on the MDDC website, although a link to this article and the executive committee resolution are posted on the site to be transparent about this action and MDDC’s past, the board said.

Tags
WI Web StaffNovember 10, 2021
0 208 1 minute read

WI Web Staff

Related Articles

Discovery of Nat Turner: wood engraving illustrating Benjamin Phipps's capture of w:Nat Turner (1800-1831) on October 30, 1831, by William Henry Shelton (Wikimedia Commons)

BAILEY: Don’t Forget Nat Turner on Veterans Day

November 10, 2021
**FILE** Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina (Wikimedia Commons)

Families of Charleston Church Shooting Victims to Share $88M Settlement from DOJ

October 30, 2021
**FILE** A young boy holds a sign reading, "Black Lives Matter" on July 7, 2016. Thousands rallied calling for an end to the epidemic of unsanctioned police murder occurring in black communities across the United States. (Photo by Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CALDWELL: Black Lives Matter and the Color of Your Skin

October 6, 2021
Chanel Dickerson (Courtesy photo)

Ten Black Women File Class-Action Lawsuit Alleging Racism, Sexism at MPD

September 29, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker