The Emancipation Proclamation will be showcased at the National Archives in D.C. starting Friday and through the Juneteenth holiday on Monday.

The Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Abraham Lincoln, declared slaves in the Confederacy to be free on Jan. 1, 1863. This is the first time the historic document will be made public in two and a half years.

Additionally, General Order No. 3, issued by Union Gen. Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, when he and his troops reached the shores of Galveston, Texas, will also be highlighted.

“The people to whom the order was addressed, were the last group of formerly enslaved African Americans to be informed that all formerly enslaved persons were now free,” said Damani Davis, the African American records subject matter expert for the archive, WTOP reported.

The documents will only be on display during daylight for 36 hours to preserve them for years to come.

There are no timed entry tickets to skip the public line for the upcoming weekend. With the funding of Boeing corporation, the Emancipation Proclamation will be available for public viewing annually through 2028.