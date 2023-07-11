The alarming rates of crime across the city have led politicians in the nation’s capital to push an emergency public safety bill.

The legislation, expected to pass on Tuesday, aims to tackle the rising incidence of crime and restore a sense of security to the community.

Metropolitan Police Department statistics revealed distressing figures as of Monday, July 10, with homicides up by 17% year-to-date compared to the previous year, while reported robberies have skyrocketed by 52% and motor vehicle thefts have surged by a staggering 117%.

Council member Brooke Pinto, who chairs the council’s judiciary and public safety committees, expressed the urgent need for action.

“We are in a state of emergency right now… And like in any emergency, we have to act like it, and we have to act urgently as a government to address the problem that we’re seeing,” Pinto declared.

Pinto emphasized the severity of the situation, highlighting the distressing fact that “when we have members of our community being shot and killed at rates that we haven’t seen for 20 years, that’s an emergency. Period. That was an emergency several months ago. That’s an emergency today.”

The emergency bill proposes several key changes to existing laws.

Notably, it seeks to remove requirements for individuals to be held for dangerous crimes such as carjacking, kidnapping, and felony assault with weapons like knives and for juveniles to be detained regardless of whether they were armed but suspected of committing a dangerous offense.

Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed optimism in comments to ABC News about the bill’s potential impact.

“I think we’re going to be safer because people who are committing violent crimes won’t be on the street to commit more violent crime,” Bowser stated.

Notably, the district’s public safety laws haven’t undergone significant updates since 1901.

Congress rejected a recent attempt earlier this year, marking an unusual use of the federal government’s authority over local regulations.

During a press conference, Council Chairman Phil Mendelson reversed his previous stance on the matter.

In March, Mendelson downplayed concerns, when he asserted that, “While perception is important, the reality is less concerning.”

“Let me be clear: People should feel safe, and it is a problem that many residents of the district don’t,” he said.

However, Mendelson now admits that criminals in the city can “get away with murder.”

Republican attempts to meddle in local affairs while claiming a crime crisis influenced Mendelson’s earlier testimony.

Despite the shift in perspective, Mendelson reiterated his commitment to supporting the new crime bill.

“Folks are looking at the council to solve this. I don’t have a badge to make arrests,” Mendelson stated.

“I don’t have a badge to investigate. But what will make a difference is increasing the closure rate, and what also will make a difference is more aggressive prosecutions.”

