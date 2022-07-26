Emory University in Atlanta has announced the first doctorate program for African American studies in the southeast United States.

In an overview posted on Emory’s website, the university noted that “as an interdisciplinary graduate program, the African American Studies Ph.D. Program is a highly selective course of study combining the expertise of an esteemed group of more than 50 core and affiliated graduate faculty with research specializations in disciplinary and interdisciplinary fields such as African and African American Studies, American Studies, Anthropology, Art History, Comparative Literature, Creating Writing, Educational Studies, English, History, Music, Political Science, Religious Studies, Sociology, and Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies.”

Carol Anderson, the Charles Howard Candler professor of African American studies at Emory, tweeted that the school will begin accepting applications in September.

The university said the program provides rigorous training and preparation for doctorate students interested in careers within and outside of academe.

“Our program is organized around the four pillars upon which AAS as a field rests: interdisciplinarity, intersectionality, community engagement, and transnationalism,” officials wrote. “Additionally, each student enrolled in the program will be equipped with specialized training in AAS through one of three cognate fields: Gender & Sexuality, Social Justice & Social Movements, and Expressive Arts & Cultures.”

Beginning with the first cohort in fall 2023, officials said they expect to enroll four new doctorate students each year.

The school also anticipates that each student will complete the degree within five to six years.

According to a fact sheet, all doctorate students are fully funded for five years with an annual stipend of at least $31,000, a tuition remission, and health insurance. Though each student is guaranteed funding and support for five years, funding for a sixth year, if needed, will be possible.