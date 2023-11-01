The D.C. Bar Pro Bono Center’s Nonprofit & Small Business Legal Assistance Programs, Center for Nonprofit Advancement, and Washington Area Community Investment Fund.

The four-part course is designed for the nonprofit executive or small business owner with significant human resource responsibilities and other staff who seek to develop their capabilities. Participants will learn the basics of employment law from experienced attorneys at Crowell & Moring LLP.

The course will be held via webinar on four consecutive Tuesday evenings on Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28 starting at 6:30 p.m. Topics covered include hiring, firing and performance management; employment compensation and classification; independent contractor vs. employee; and prohibitions on employment discrimination.

There is a one-time $50 charge for the entire course. For more information, contact probonotraining@dcbar.org.