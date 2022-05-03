I often say that I have the best job ever! As an estate planning attorney, I have the opportunity to be intimately involved in legacy-building plans. I have the privilege to serve as a trusted adviser as strategies are built. The greatest gift that I offer the people I serve is the reminder that each of us is empowered to prosper! It is so amazing to be able to affect the individuals and families with an opportunity encourage this perspective. As I confess that I am a person of faith, I share my vantage point that we are all indeed blessed. One of my favorite Scriptures is III John 2 (NKJV): Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in health, just as your soul prospers.

It is with this foundational scripture that I have realized how many of us lose focus. Not only do we forget that it is God’s desire for us to survive but it is His plan that we prosper. We spend so much time on the realities of the struggle but not appreciating the skills, resources and the strength that we have acquired through the victories we have previously earned. We short sell our capacity. We short sell our resources. We short sell our opportunities. Another of my favorite Scriptures is Jeremiah 29:11 (NIV): For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

We often accept surviving as the ultimate goal as opposed to thriving and prospering to embrace abundant living. If we focus on survival, we will only see the opportunities to survive as opposed to thrive and prosper. If we accept the lower standard of simple survival, we settle for so much less than that which is available to us. I meet with people and hear their goals and vision for themselves and their families, I am often compelled to provide insight and inspiration on the opportunities to raise the standards.

We are hosting a women’s conference, “Empowered 2 Prosper,” to convene amazing women to raise our vision on prosperity which includes physical, emotional, spiritual andeconomic health. This gathering will focus attention on prosperity, creating a circle of support that empowers, builds financial acuity as well as personal and professional development goals to thrive and enhances the entrepreneurial vision to conquer.

Women are typically the caretakers of the family, office, church and community. We work hard to make sure that everyone else is taken care of and often manage self-care with left over energy and resources. While we intellectually know that we need to put our oxygen mask on first, we often make sure that there is enough oxygen to go around before we would put on a mask ourselves.

We are indeed better together. Collectively, we build networks of support. Collectively, we dream dreams of fulfilling the purpose for which we are created. Collectively, we build strategic plans to prosper.