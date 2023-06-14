While big tech companies such as Facebook and Google are downsizing employees in large numbers, there remain a large number of spots in the trades. Wayne Samms saw the opportunity that entering the skilled trades could do and now, he runs Samms Maintenance Plus, a Lanham-based HVAC company that takes work in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

“I was fortunate to have an uncle who spoke to me about the aspects of the HVAC business while I was incarcerated. I did my research on the industry, read many books pertaining to the subject, enrolled into an HVAC class, and received my certification required to work in the field. Then I applied for my EIN number, then applied for my LLC. Then I applied all of my knowledge gathered and invested into my business,” Samms told The Informer.

As a returning citizen, Samms said he believes that the state legislature should establish more pre-release programs and training possibilities in the trades.

The entrepreneur plans to expand his business by offering job opportunities and skills training, with a particular goal of partnering with municipalities in coming years.

“This opportunity will give mothers and fathers the chance to become employed in the community and allow our community to prosper from economic growth,” he said.

While Samms plans to expand over time, the pandemic and inflation have significantly raised the cost of living and the cost of the products he uses, all the while shrinking the wallets of his potential clients.

“I have learned that knowing your targeted audience is key to becoming successful as well as remaining consistent and staying on task,” he said when asked what was his biggest lesson in building a business.

“I wish I would have done more research to educate myself on the do’s and don’ts of the business, allowing me to become on target when the dream of building my business was presented to me.”

To contact Samms for business, please email SammsMaintenancePlus@gmail.com or call 202-717-3374.