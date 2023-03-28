Pepco has received the 2023 Energy Stars Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellency Award for Energy Efficiency Program Delivery from the EPA and the U.S. Department of Energy for their effort in Maryland for the eighth time.

“Energy efficiency is one of the biggest components to the comprehensive approach to addressing the impacts of climate change and as we continue to move toward a cleaner energy future,” said Morlon Bell-Izzard, senior vice president and chief customer office for Pepco Holding. “Our energy efficiency programs provide customers small and large with the tools and resources they need to make more informed decisions about their energy use, ultimately helping them save energy and make their electric service more affordable.”

The Sustained Excellence designation is awarded to companies that excel in the Energy Star program. Pepco’s energy-saving programs have produced 3,959,484 megawatt-hours in energy savings and more than $3.8 billion in savings on customer bills since the program’s inception in 2009.