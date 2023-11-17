Eric Roberson, a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, professor and Howard University alumnus, will return to John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Valentine’s Day, the venue announced Thursday.

Roberson performed at the Kennedy Center to sold-out crowds in 2018 and 2022. The performance will take place in the Concert Hall in celebration of his 30th anniversary in the music industry and his 30th-anniversary tour.

Roberston has released 17 studio albums, and his latest, “Lessons,” released in 2022, has gotten rave reviews. Roberson, who is described as the original pioneer of the independent movement in R&B/soul music, has been a successful songwriter and producer for notable artists such as Jill Scott, Musiq Soulchild, Dwele, Vivian Green and others.

Roberson is celebrating 23 years as an independent artist creating “honest music,” which he said has afforded him artistic freedom that isn’t typically offered in the music industry.

“I was more than willing to take less to enjoy my passion,” he said. “I was fortunate to be rewarded with a career … a career that I never dreamed of.”

Tickets are currently available to Kennedy Center members, and to the public on Nov. 20 at the venue box office, by phone at 202-467-4600 or 800-444-1324 and at Kennedy-Center.org.