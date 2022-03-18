Gregory A. O’Dell, president and CEO of Events DC, the District’s official convention and sports authority, will leave the agency to join the venue management and hospitality company Oak View Group (OVG)360 of Philadelphia in April, according to a Thursday news release.

O’Dell will be the president of venue management for OVG360. He will lead the venue management sector within the company, overseeing venue operations for more than 230 properties worldwide, including stadiums, arenas, convention centers, performing arts centers, cultural institutions, and state fairgrounds.

Chris Granger, CEO of OVG360, said O’Dell will be a welcomed addition to his team.

“Greg is truly a unicorn in the live events industry in that his immense leadership experience spans both sports and entertainment and conventions and meetings,” Granger said. “His dedication to the economic, social, and environmental betterment of the communities we serve is going to help drive our goal to create enriching experiences that help people convene and reconnect, while also fueling local economies. I am thrilled that Greg is joining the team.”

As the leader at Events DC, O’Dell managed the agency’s properties such as the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Ward 8’s Congress Heights neighborhood, and shepherded the redevelopment of the RFK/Armory campus in Southeast and the Carnegie Library in downtown Washington. He previously served as CEO and general manager of the Washington Convention Center Authority where he managed the Walter A. Washington Convention Center and played a key role in the building of the adjacent Marriott Marquis.

Additionally, O’Dell was the president and CEO of the D.C. Sports and Entertainment Commission where he led the building of Nationals Stadium in Ward 8 and the use of RFK Stadium for various special events. O’Dell expressed excitement about his new job.

“Under Chris’s leadership, we have a bold vision for how we will deliver customized venue solutions to our clients, creating indelible experiences for the communities we serve,” O’Dell said. “I am so fortunate as this role is the perfect fit—a culmination of my experience in sports and entertainment, hospitality and development, coupled with my passion for growth, through building culture and embracing innovation. I look forward to leading the charge as we optimize our venues and our assets, strengthen sales and marketing efforts, structure strategic partnerships for large events, and create new events and new content.”