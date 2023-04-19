Happy Earth Day, DMV! Here at Washington Gas, we love the enthusiasm surrounding this special day and the momentum it builds throughout the other 364 days of the year. Here are just a few of our favorite events and ongoing programs to celebrate our planet all through the year.

Recycling Returns and Rewards

Since 2022, Washington Gas has sponsored WUSA9 Recycle Day events to encourage local residents to drop off old paper and electronics for easy recycling. Our own Springfield Operations Center has served as a massive collection point with hundreds of vehicles lining up with carloads of recyclables.

The combined totals of these events have been awe-inspiring. Alongside diverting more than 88 tons of waste from area landfills, check out these additional benefits:

Thank you for the amazing response to these events! Please watch our website (scan the QR code below) and follow Washington Gas social accounts for details about future recycling opportunities.

eBilling: Easy and Earth-friendly

You can enjoy the convenience of paperless electronic billing with the Washington Gas eBill program! View and pay your bill from your monthly electronic notification or on the Washington Gas website 24 hours a day, 365 days per year. Our eBilling programs have saved the equivalent of more than 15,000 trees since 2018.*

This matters not only for preventing future waste, but also for preserving the deep benefits of living trees. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, leaves make up only about five percent of most trees, but the process of photosynthesis can allow a single large tree to provide a day’s supply of oxygen for up to four people.* The Arbor Day Foundation adds that over the span of a year, one mature tree can absorb more than 48 pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.*

Help reduce paper use by enrolling in our eBill program at bit.ly/417Bj8k or by calling 844-WASHGAS (844-927-4427).

Accelerated Pipeline Replacement Programs

In the past few years, you’ve probably seen discussions of the benefits of replacing and refreshing aging pipeline systems. Washington Gas is pursuing a thoughtful, risk-based approach to pipeline replacements throughout the DMV.

Studies across government agencies and private research firms underscore the practicality and high value of accelerated replacement pipe programs. For example, the Department of Transportation indicates that such a program “enhances safety and reliability, contributes to cost savings over the longer term and is less disruptive to customers and communities than a reactive approach.”

Beyond the enhanced safety and improving reliability of our pipeline network, there is an ancillary benefit in that this work has the effect of lowering our emissions from aging infrastructure. As of the end of 2022, our accelerated pipe replacement programs in Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C have reduced 352,270 metric tons of greenhouse gas equivalents. Please see the graphic above for more details, and be sure to read our recent article here in the Washington Informer.

Washington Gas was founded in 1848, and we are celebrating our 175th anniversary in 2023. The District is our home, and we are committed to supporting numerous programs and initiatives to help keep it beautiful. Happy Earth Day, and we look forward to collaborating with you all year long to making the DMV a beautiful place to live, work, play and attract global visitors.

*Sources:

WUSA9 Data Analysis Team

Washington Gas Technical Analysis Team

U.S. Department of Agriculture: https://bit.ly/3opqwYF

Arbor Day Foundation: https://www.arborday.org/trees/treefacts/