Former D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine has joined international law firm Hogan Lovells as their newest litigation partner in its Washington office, the firm announced Tuesday.

In addition to being a lead litigator, Racine will launch the state attorney general practice where he will use his contacts with other attorneys general on matters of state regulations, enforcement and investigations.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Karl to the firm,” said Hogan Lovells CEO Miguel Zaldivar. “Karl is one of the most respected attorneys not only in Washington but nationally. He brings so much to the table: the sheer breadth of cutting-edge issues on which Karl has been a national leader — issues that matter to our clients — including privacy, social media, AI, antitrust competition, financial services, ESG, civil rights, consumer protection, labor and employment, food and drug safety, child safety, false claims, environment, and government investigations.”

Racine served as the first independently elected attorney general in the District from 2015-2023.

“I am proud, humbled, and excited to join Hogan Lovells, where I began my legal career as a summer associate,” he said. “I have long admired the firm and its truly exceptional team of lawyers. I’ve joined Hogan Lovells because of its distinguished history, well-earned status as an elite global law firm, and because of the direction in which Miguel is strategically guiding the firm. The best is yet to come, and I look forward to doing my part to get us there.”