Dr. LaQuandra S. Nesbitt, the former D.C. health director, has joined the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences as the new executive director of the Center for Population Health Sciences and Health Equity, the institution announced Monday.

Nesbitt, an appointee of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in 2015, served as the city’s top health administrator until August, when she resigned.

She will also serve as an associate dean for population health sciences and health equity and professor of medicine.

Nesbitt is scheduled to start her duties this month.

“I look forward to working with many colleagues and community members I have known throughout the years, in continued service to the residents of the District of Columbia and beyond to achieve better health and equity in the health care space,” she said.

In her role, Nesbitt will manage the center’s medical research, education and community engagement programs with the aim to address health inequities.

“I am thrilled that Dr. Nesbitt will be joining our team,” said Dr. Barbara Bass, a high-level administrator at the school. “Throughout the pandemic, Dr. Nesbitt has been an incredibly resilient and effective leader. She navigated the response with a sharp focus on equity to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 for all District residents. This response, coupled with her longstanding efficacy in leading health care delivery and public health programs in D.C. demonstrate her knowledge and skills as a nationally recognized health care leader. Dr. Nesbitt is the ideal leader to launch this timely new center within GW’s academic medical enterprise.”