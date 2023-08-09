For children, parents, and educators alike, August begins the back-to-school season.

Like clockwork, families are shopping for clothes and school supplies and scheduling appointments for seasonal check-ups to validate required immunizations, as well as ensure dental, physical and, and overall health and well-being.

Children across the District represent a large range of lifestyles, from various socioeconomic statuses to a variety of health challenges, often correlating to their family background and the vitality of the community in which they reside.

This month’s health supplement houses a variety of content observing children’s mental and emotional wellness, dental health, environmental health, and additional topics to help educate parents on current health issues and best practices concerning the welfare of their young ones.

Today’s youth are facing a significantly different world of social culture, influences, and peer pressures than what their elders had to endure throughout their adolescence.

While life in the District of Columbia has always presented its challenges for children, there are mental and emotional stressors, often running a cost on their physical health and being.

During August, The Washington Informer presents our Health Supplement discussing various topics surrounding pediatric health.

Children are the future leaders of the world, and ensuring they are healthy during one of the most critical stages of their lives is key.

Our hope is that leaders within District schools, adults and parents understand the importance of health education, better equipping themselves to protect, and direct children as they navigate through the world around them.

As we look to the future, and as many people prep for a new school year, The Informer encourages prioritizing youth’s mental and physical health in order for them to thrive this school year and beyond.