The leaders of the District-based Executive Leadership Council (ELC) defended affirmative action in corporate America despite the recent negative ruling of the Supreme Court regarding the program. The ELC declaration comes as a letter was written by some Republican state attorneys general calling to company CEOs calling for them to disband their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

The ELC letter was co-authored by the organization’s board chair, Gale V. King, CEO Michael Hyter and co-founders Milt Irvin and Jim Kaiser.

“As an organization that has worked over the past 37 years to help Corporate America navigate the challenges that come with dismantling the systemic issues that plague our society, the Executive Leadership Council believes that we are all better than the distractions and divisiveness of this moment,” said the letter sent to numerous CEOs. “We ask you to remain steadfast in your efforts and retain DEI initiatives within your organization.”

The letter said the high court’s action nixing affirmative action in higher education doesn’t apply to corporate affairs and encouraged continued efforts to improve the number of people of color in their operations.

“From your employees, to your supply chain and the customers and communities you impact, it is critical that you continue to use DEI as it was intended, as a mechanism for creating an inclusive culture,” the letter said.

The letter said research revealed that inclusive and diverse environments produced more economically sound results.

“We must seek to abolish those negative narratives that are intended to set us back and instead embrace the diversity of our country so that everyone wins,” the letter said.