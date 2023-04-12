Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Home Rule for the District of Columbia, Nolan Williams, a versatile creator of music, stage, and film projects, curated the exhibition “DC Home Rule 50” through his company NEWorks Productions.

District photog- rapher Lateef Mangum (left), recently appointed as the city’s historian for archives and photos, contributed photos to the “DC Home Rule 50” exhibition. Nolan Williams (right) is the creator and curator of the exhibition through his company NEWorks Productions. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

In the artistic showcase, visitors will see murals and photos that beautifully convey D.C.’s history, strength, and significance.

Vintage photographs are combined with new works created by nine student photographers from American University, Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia. The results show a dynamic representation of D.C.’s worth.

Now at the DC History Center in the Mt. Vernon neighborhood of the District, the exhibition can be viewed until July 9, 2023. Visitors will feel a clear message that statehood for the Nation’s Capital is long overdue.

“The truth is that even though we have Home Rule, even though we have emancipation, the work of social justice continues,” Williams said at the opening of the exhibition. We hope that you will be reenergized and recommitted because we who believe in freedom cannot rest until it fully comes.”

Along with images from the university students, additional images are from D.C. photographer Lateef Mangum, now the city’s new historian for archives and photos. Visit the NEWorks website for an overview of “DC Home Rule 50.”