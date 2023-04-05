Moving through large photo murals, one can see inspiring images of women determined to make change in “We Who Believe in Freedom: Black Feminist DC,” an exhibition that was recently unveiled by the National Women’s History Museum.

Along with murals are large interactive video screens and a timeline of milestones in DC’s Black feminist history that evoke feelings of pride. This exhibition is on view until Sept. 15, 2024, during regular hours at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in northwest D.C.

The exhibition, curated by historians Sherie M. Randolph and Kendra T. Field, features 23 women at the forefront of Black feminism. A few who are highlighted include Pauli Murray, Lucy Diggs Slowe, Ella Baker, June Jordan, and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.)

Components of “We Who Believe in Freedom: Black Feminist DC” allows visitors to move comfortably to see work that has been accomplished by feminists to move D.C. and the nation forward. One mural shows female students at Howard University who appeared to be taking a stand on an issue. Another mural shows a diverse group of marchers in 1968.

“There’s the earlier period beginning at the turn of the century with the Black women’s club movement,” said Susan Johnson, a consultant to the Women’s History Museum who led a pre-opening walkthrough. “Then there is an area where you can make your own manifesto choosing things you want to fight against. There are also videos from contemporary scholars on Black feminism today.”

Strolling through the exhibition, visitors will see the work divided into four sections of Black feminism. Sections for the exhibition begin with the post-emancipation era, then the Civil Rights and Black Power eras, and ends with a section that asks, “Where Do We Go From Here?”

There is empowerment and strength from the images, with an understanding the work must continue.

“We Who Believe in Freedom: Black Feminist DC,” is open during regular hours at the MLK Jr. Library: https://www.dclibrary.org/mlk.