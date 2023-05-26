This summer, Wolf Trap — the D.C. area’s favorite outdoor concert venue and America’s only National Park for the Performing Arts — presents a slate of dynamic, can’t-miss concerts! John Legend, Diana Ross, Sting, Diana Krall and many more will take the stage at the Filene Center, the Park’s 7,000-seat outdoor amphitheater.

Wolf Trap, the D.C. area’s favorite outdoor concert venue, provides a great concert experience for all in attendance. (Courtesy of Wolf Trap)

Since the first performance in 1971, world-renowned artists from every genre have graced Wolf Trap’s stages. This summer proves to be no exception as the venue prepares to host everyone from blues legend Buddy Guy, reggae royalty Ziggy Marley, R&B crooners Charlie Wilson with Babyface, and accomplished jazzy soul co-headliners Boney James and Lalah Hathaway to children’s artists, classical musicians, and hip-hop’s biggest names.

On June 9, hip-hop icon Ms. Lauryn Hill comes to Wolf Trap as part of her anniversary tour. In a rare, live performance she will celebrate 25 years of her groundbreaking album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Her performance is only a small taste of the Hip Hop shows in store for the genre’s 50-year anniversary.

Masters of the Mic gathers hip-hop’s most genre-defining artists — Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, KRS-One, Rakim, Slick Rick, Roxanne Shante, and DJ Spinderella — on August 17 to celebrate five decades of profound, feel-good music that spans generations. Later on September 9, Wolf Trap teams up with the Kennedy Center to welcome jazz and R&B pianist, Robert Glasper, and his Black Radio project to the Filene Center with some very special guests (to be announced soon!).

The Go-Go Explosion, Wolf Trap’s third annual homage to the soundtrack of DC, brings in local favorites Big Tony and Trouble Funk with opening performances by “Hood Rock” collective Black Alley and the all-female powerhouse group Bela Dona. To see even more of the District’s homegrown talent, be sure to catch the bands Oh He Dead and Bad Moves at Wolf Trap’s Out & About Festival.

Wolf Trap also hosts a variety of performances with the National Symphony Orchestra, including Jurassic Park in Concert. This cinematic experience lets the audience watch the award-winning film and its life-size dinosaurs on the big screen while the soundtrack is played live by the orchestra.

Along with KIDZ BOP and Disney Princess – The Concert at the Filene Center, music’s youngest fans have even more options at Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods. Quite literally located over the Meadow and through the woods is this magical outdoor venue, which hosts 10:30 a.m. performances Tuesday through Sunday for ages 2 and up from June through August.

This summer, check out Divinity Roxx (Beyoncé’s former bassist and musical director), Culture Queen, What If Puppets, Coyaba Dance Theater (West African dance and music group), and Maryland Youth Ballet with Little Mermaid. The shows are intended to encourage kids to participate, move, and use their imaginations all in a natural learning environment.

Outside food and drinks — including alcohol — are welcome in the amphitheater’s lawn for all Filene Center shows, or can be enjoyed pre-performance at the brand new, accessible Meadow Overlook picnic area. Attendees can treat themselves to locally sourced snacks from Concessions or choose between a pre-ordered picnic or farm-to-table buffet from Ovations by The Fermented Pig.

Located just three miles from the beltway, Wolf Trap is easy to get to with free, but limited, parking. The Wolf Trap Express Shuttle offers roundtrip service from the McLean Metro Station (Silver Line) to all Filene Center summer performances. While the Express Shuttle does not service shows at Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods or The Barns, parking remains free and there are rideshare pick-up/drop-off locations.

Whatever the DMV’s weather may bring, the shows go on rain or shine so be prepared for summer showers with an umbrella or poncho! Catch your favorite stars at Wolf Trap this summer and view the full calendar at wolftrap.org/calendar