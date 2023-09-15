Allen Media Group’s multimedia platform theGrio, in collaboration with The Associated Press (AP), is set to present what organizers called a thought-provoking panel discussion titled “Race and Democracy: The Facts and the Fury.”

The event will be broadcast on theGrio and AP’s television, audio, and digital platforms, offering an opportunity for a diverse audience to engage in crucial conversations surrounding race, democracy, and social justice in the United States.

The panel, scheduled to air on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. ET, will be hosted by Aaron Morrison, AP’s Race and Ethnicity Editor, alongside a lineup of experts: Ayanna Alexander, AP Race and Ethnicity writer; Dr. Christina Greer, political analyst and host of “The Blackest Questions” on theGrio Black Podcast Network; and Marc Lamont Hill, anchor of “TheGrio News with Marc Lamont Hill” on theGrio Television Network. Noreen Nasir, AP Race and Ethnicity video journalist, will moderate the discussion.

Learn more about this distinguished panel:

Aaron Morrison : A distinguished multimedia journalist and AP’s race and ethnicity news editor, Morrison has a track record of in-depth reporting on civil rights, politics, and grassroots social movements, including the Black Lives Matter movement.

: A distinguished multimedia journalist and AP’s race and ethnicity news editor, Morrison has a track record of in-depth reporting on civil rights, politics, and grassroots social movements, including the Black Lives Matter movement. Ayanna Alexander : As a member of AP’s democracy team, Alexander focuses on race and voting. Notably, she provided extensive coverage of the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, a case that led to his conviction for the murder of George Floyd.

: As a member of AP’s democracy team, Alexander focuses on race and voting. Notably, she provided extensive coverage of the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, a case that led to his conviction for the murder of George Floyd. Dr. Christina Greer : A respected political scientist, author, and commentator, Greer is known for her insights into American politics and race relations. She hosts ”The Blackest Questions” on theGrio Black Podcast Network and holds a position as Public Scholar at The City College of New York.

: A respected political scientist, author, and commentator, Greer is known for her insights into American politics and race relations. She hosts ”The Blackest Questions” on theGrio Black Podcast Network and holds a position as Public Scholar at The City College of New York. Marc Lamont Hill : An influential scholar, activist, and award-winning media personality, Hill is a professor at Temple University and hosts ”The Grio News with Marc Lamont Hill” on theGrio Television Network.

: An influential scholar, activist, and award-winning media personality, Hill is a professor at Temple University and hosts ”The Grio News with Marc Lamont Hill” on theGrio Television Network. Moderator Noreen Nasir: Nasir is a national video journalist on AP’s race and ethnicity team, known for her comprehensive reporting on racial disparities and injustice in the U.S. Her coverage ranges from racial justice protests to the impact of pandemic restrictions on rehabilitation programs in prison.

In a news release, TheGrio noted that the discussion would delve into pressing issues such as efforts to restrict race-related education, targeted racial violence, and threats to democracy.

Organizers said the collaboration between theGrio and AP showcases a commitment to fostering informed conversations on critical topics affecting the nation.

“Race and Democracy: The Facts and the Fury,” will premiere on ”TheGrio News with Marc Lamont Hill,” on theGrio Television Network at 7 p.m. ET on Oct. 4, with a simultaneous broadcast on theGrio television and streaming platforms.

The discussion will also be accessible to AP customers via APNews.com at 7:30 p.m. ET.

For more information, go to thegrio.com and www.apnews.com.