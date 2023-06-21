A young boy announces that he no longer wants to be Black after a traumatic event. His parents sit him down to give him a detailed lesson about the world we live in. Based on a true situation, “The Black Disquisition” is the newest episode of “AfroPoP Digital Shorts,” and gives viewers a glimpse into more than “the talk” that must be given to Black boys. The short film takes audiences on a journey with the characters and offers a reminder of Black America’s long fight for freedom and justice.

Directed by Quincy Ledbetter, “The Black Disquisition,” features acclaimed actors Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (“The Chi,” “Farewell Amor,” “The Lincoln Lawyer”) and Zainab Jah (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Homeland,” “Farewell Amor”) as parents of the young boy who wants to reject his Blackness. The production incorporates historical footage and rotoscope animation, a technique where artists create drawings over live-action performances. The film won Best Director at the Seattle Black Film Festival 2022 and Best Animated Short at the DC Black Film Festival 2021.

“AfroPoP Digital Shorts” is a new series recently launched that showcases short films exploring life, art and culture from across the African Diaspora. The series is produced through Black Public Media (BPM), the Harlem-based national nonprofit behind the documentary series AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange.

New episodes of the AfroPoP Digital Shorts series will be released on the third Monday of the month. The series can be viewed on BPM’s YouTube channel.