Fairfax County Public Schools on Monday began a “Test to Stay” program in seven schools, aiming to let students who have had close contact with a coronavirus-infected person to remain in the classroom if they take a rapid test and are negative.

An FCPS spokesperson told WUSA-TV (Channel 9) that students who are eligible for the program must be unvaccinated, asymptomatic and identified as a close contact via exposure at school, during school-sponsored extracurricular activities or during a bus ride to or from school.

Under the program, an initiative of the state health department, a close contact would need to continue testing for five days after exposure, with their parents’ consent, WUSA reported.

Students who test negative can stay in school but will be required to wear a mask for 10 days.

The participating schools are South Lakes High, Robinson Secondary, Katherine Johnson Middle School, Glasgow Middle School, Bush Hill Elementary School, Bailey Elementary School and Hybia Valley Elementary School, WUSA reported.