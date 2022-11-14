The Leadership Council for Healthy Communities (LCHC) invites you to a superb faith and holiday health event—The Hope and Wellness Summit!

Along with Choose Healthy Life, the co-sponsor of this wonderful event, we will give away turkeys; teach healthy holiday meal preparation; provide health screenings; and offer free COVID vaccinations. Local health experts will bring you a phenomenal educational session focusing on diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and COVID. What’s more, we will provide a rich spiritual menu for your soul with gospel performances. All of this at no cost to our community!

Y’Anna Crawley

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

1PM – 6PM

Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church

4611 Sheriff Rd NE

Washington, DC 20019

LCHC is made up of a group of more than 40 DC churches. We are dedicated to transforming the health of our community through the power of faith and engagement. To bring this spectacular event to the community, we also are partnering with the Black Coalition Against COVID and other health providers.

As pastors and leaders of LCHC, we recognize, and accept our responsibility to protect the spiritual and physical health of our community. We are motivated in this event by our understanding of the serious consequences of increasing levels of diabetes and obesity in our congregations and in the larger DC community. We are also especially concerned with the predictions of another COVID winter surge as new variants of the virus make their way to our city and as people begin to congregate together indoors in response to the colder weather.

We urge everyone, but especially our seniors and those who are immunocompromised, to take advantage of the free vaccinations provided at our event. We want our congregations to be able to gather in church safely and have safe home holiday gatherings during this celebratory season. Let us be sure not to give the gift of COVID this holiday season!

We look forward to seeing you on November 22nd and we pray that each one of you has a healthy and spiritually uplifting holiday season!

For more information, visit hopeandwellness.eventbrite.com.