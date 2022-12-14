D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has unveiled a faith-based partnership to create more affordable housing in the District by getting local churches to use property they already own to develop and build.

“Every day, houses of worship across D.C. step up to support our community in a number of ways. We know that there are faith-based partners out there who see the need for safe and affordable housing and they want to help,” Bowser said. “We’re simplifying the process and making it easier for faith partners to get the guidance and resources they need to build housing in D.C.”

Bowser is partnering with the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) for this effort.