He replied, “You of little faith, why are you so afraid?” Then he got up and rebuked the winds and the waves, and it was completely calm. — Matthew 8:26

How many of you remember the old Negro spiritual “The Storm is Passing Over Hallelujah”? My old choir used to sing that when I was a teenager, still going to McKinley Tech at 2nd and T streets NE, where our director was Bro. Boyd. He’s deceased now, but what a choir we had!

Anyhow, here are some of the song’s lyrics: “Encourage, my soul, and let us journey on, For tho’ the night is dark, it won’t be very long. O thanks be to God, the morning light appears, And the storm is passing over, Hallelujah! Refrain Hallelujah! Hallelujah! The storm is passing over, Hallelujah! O billows rolling high, and thunder shakes the ground, The lightnings flash, and tempest all around, But Jesus walks the sea and calms the angry waves, And the storm is passing over, Hallelujah!

This column is written to encourage those of you who are going through some storms of your own. Your storm could be your loved one, children keep getting in trouble with police, someone you know and love recently being diagnosed with some deadly disease. Your doctor has given you a diagnosis, but it is not the final word. The real diagnosis depends on your level of faith. Scripture reminds us, “Run to Him, lean on Him, and hide under the shadow of His wings as this storm passes over. God, I’m going through a storm.” (Psalm 91:4)

The death of a child can cause parents to feel as though this storm may never end! Just remember the sun is always shining behind those dark, heavy storm clouds! You must stop, meditate, pray and think about the blue skies and the bright sun, shining above the storm, and know that the sun will shine again. Take your thoughts to a higher place, where you can allow God and His Holy Spirit to come into your heart to give you peace.

He will surely give you peace, even in the midst of a storm. I saw a Facebook post a few years ago that showed how a bird sitting on the ledge during a severe storm was waiting for the storm to pass over. The bird was bundled up and had his head bowed. The message simply said, “Sometimes, you just have to bow your head, say a prayer and weather the storm.” The storm will always passes over, our Heavenly Father set His universe up that way. Some days, we have sunshine, and other times, we will definitely experience storms.

When tough times come along — and they will — increase your faith, turn it over to God. You will look around, and those hard times will have passed over, just like the storms of life.

This example is truly one that you will be able to relate to. When I was a student at Trinity University, it was a stormy time in my life. My first semester, 30 years after graduating from high school, I found it extremely difficult to change my lifestyle. My freedom was being taken from me. Working full-time at the D.C. Council, accustomed to coming home and relaxing, watching television. But now, I had homework. Everything in me tried to reject doing homework.

Finally, I had to get with the program. I began to turn off the television and truly apply myself. Just like that, my final 12 credits with my experiential learning classes were approved, based on work done in the outside world.

It seemed as if that graduation day would never come. But ladies and gentlemen, that day did finally come. And what a wonderful graduation day it was. It was a bright, sunshiny day! It will be for you too if you will keep going, even through the storms of life, because the storm will always pass over. No storm is ever permanent, it is a test for each us to pass.

Always remember that the storm is passing over for you too.

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.