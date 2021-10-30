National

Families of Charleston Church Shooting Victims to Share $88M Settlement from DOJ

WI Web StaffOctober 30, 2021
1 332 1 minute read
**FILE** Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina (Wikimedia Commons)
**FILE** Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina (Wikimedia Commons)

The families of the victims in a deadly shooting spree by a professed white supremacist in Charleston, S.C., at a church Bible study in 2015 will share an $88 million payout from the Justice Department as compensation for their losses.

The settlement reached this week for the racially-motivated shooting at Mother Emmanuel AME Church comes as a result of a failure in the background-check system that allowed convicted gunman Dylann Roof to buy a weapon, The Washington Post reported.

Roof, a 27-year-old white man from Columbia, killed nine people, including senior pastor and state Sen. Clementa C. Pinckney, and injured another at the church on June 17, 2015. Upon his capture following a massive manhunt, Roof said he shot the victims, all African American, to start a race war in the United States.

Bakari Sellers, a lawyer for the victims, said the figure was particularly meaningful because the number 88 is significant among white supremacists like Roof, who was convicted on federal hate crimes charges and sentenced to death, The Post reported.

Roof lost his request for a hearing in September, and his petition that a court of substitute judges from other courts be apointed to consider his case was also rejected.

Tags
WI Web StaffOctober 30, 2021
1 332 1 minute read

WI Web Staff

Related Articles

**FILE** A young boy holds a sign reading, "Black Lives Matter" on July 7, 2016. Thousands rallied calling for an end to the epidemic of unsanctioned police murder occurring in black communities across the United States. (Photo by Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CALDWELL: Black Lives Matter and the Color of Your Skin

October 6, 2021
Chanel Dickerson (Courtesy photo)

Ten Black Women File Class-Action Lawsuit Alleging Racism, Sexism at MPD

September 29, 2021
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. (Tyler Merbler via Wikimedia Commons)

MUHAMMAD: USA Doomed By Its Own Hatred

September 29, 2021

WILLIAMS: Freedom

September 29, 2021
Show one comment

One Comment

  1. Money, money, money, money, money, nothing else matters in the US. If they would really care for people, they would give money to the poor ones (remember, victims are DEAD, dead can’t use money). They don’t care for the poor. They live in tents near the roads… The US is a shame to the rest of the world. All these millions for a few black people (not for victims, victims are dead), while but the poor life, thousands of them in a tent, without any kind of support. The US is a shame. Idiocracy.. pure idiocracy.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker