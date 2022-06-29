Soprano Tiffany Townsend gives voice to “Lineage: Poems of Margaret Walker,” a concert scheduled for July 1, 7 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library in downtown D.C. This free event brings Wolf Trap to various venues outside of their National Park Service grounds. Townsend is accompanied by bassist Cory McGee and pianist Alex Munger. Wolf Trap Filene Artists Tiffany Townsend and Cory McGee explore themes of family and home. This performance is a world-premiere commission for Townsend by composer/violinist Edward W. Hardy featuring Walker’s poems.

On July 6 at 10:30 a.m., performance/educator Uncle Devin leads an interactive session on the history of go-go, the official music of Washington, D.C. Perfect for kids ages 3-10, Uncle Devin and his band engage young audiences through concerts of original tunes, funky grooves and African call-and-response. Children and adults grab that infectious energy of a live go-go show while learning about music and instruments. Uncle Devin has kids try out a variety of percussion instruments making getting with the rhythm hard to resist. Uncle Devin calls what he does “a dynamic cross between DC’s Trouble Funk and Schoolhouse Rock!” This event is not free. It is presented as a part of Wolf Trap’s “Theatre-in-the-Woods” series at the park in Vienna, Va.

For more information on these family fun programs plus other Wolf Trap family-friendly performances, go to https://www.wolftrap.org