Thanksgiving is a week away, and as the holiday season swings into full gear, some people are making plans to spend festive time with loved ones near and far.

Holiday gatherings can be a wonderful opportunity to catch up on all people’s important updates, milestones, and sometimes, new family gossip. However, get-togethers can also offer a moment to learn about family history – from hilarious stories of the past to anecdotes that tell a story about strength, resilience, courage and ingenuity. While some old stories might be just that – old – others can allow for learning little-known family facts or fun narratives that offer insight about the world back then and today.

While you might think you know all about the people around you, asking an elder aunt, uncle or grandparent about their childhood or where they were for a moment in history, affords them the opportunity to consider their past, while also giving you a moment to spend some quality time with that person.

Further, take photos of and with your loved ones. While you have the opportunity to gather with family, be sure to capture the happy moments.

In the world of social media, photos can be posted for other family and friends to appreciate, but taking pictures aren’t simply for likes or the gram. Taking pictures, as the saying goes, lasts longer.

Photographs can be passed down from generation to generation. Even without people present to share their stories, the photographs tell a narrative of its own. Photographs offer a glimpse into moments in time, and allows families to physically archive memories.

Finally, cherish the moments in real time. There’s so much happening in the world and in our individual lives, but leave the negativity at the door and come into family gatherings ready to spread love and joy. Even when your family is sometimes part of the problem, make a choice to find ways to choose happiness and remember, joy is contagious, so to spread it unapologetically.

Prioritize digging for the stories from elder family members, taking pictures, and cherishing the moment and you’ll be sure to make lasting memories this holiday season.