Fantasia Brings Her Signature Vocal Style to Wolf Trap Grammy winner Fantasia performs at Wolf Trap on August 19. Her new book is co-authored with her husband businessman Kendall Taylor “No Crown in the Castle"

Fantasia is a multi-talented entertainer. From winning the third season of “American Idol” to concert tours to portraying Celie in Broadway’s “The Color Purple,” fans have always embraced Fantasia’s talent. The Grammy-winning singer brings her tour to Wolf Trap in Vienna, Va., on Friday, August 19. Her opening act is singer Leela James.

Like so many artists, the pandemic created space for Fantasia to reflect. Her time for introspection began long before COVID-19, resulting in a refocused Fantasia.

“It was all about me taking control of my career,” Fantasia said when speaking about feeling like she was losing her first love, which is music. “People see the gifts. You can either find someone to protect the gift or prostitute the gift.”

When Fantasia comes to Wolf Trap, she will share her gift of music with her hits and perhaps a few songs from “The Color Purple” movie that she recently wrapped up filming in Georgia. This movie of the Broadway version of the book comes to theaters in 2023. When Fantasia was in the original Broadway production, she admitted it took a lot out of her and she was done with the role of Celie. The film features a stellar cast of award-nominated and winning actors that includes Taraji P. Henson, Lou Gossett, Jr., Coleman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis, David Alan Grier, Danielle Brooks, Corey Hawkins, Halle Bailey, and H.E.R. For Fantasia, there is the difference between the character Celie she played 14 years ago and portraying Celie now. Fantasia hopes young Black women can learn from this latest interpretation of Celie.

“At first, I was not going to do it,” Fantasia said, explaining her hesitation. “There were a lot of things she (Celie) and I relate to. A lot of stuff I let go a long time ago came up.”

One of the most significant changes in Fantasia’s life happened in 2015 with her marriage to businessman Kendall Taylor. Last year, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Keziah joining Fantasia’s children daughter Zion, son Dallas and Taylor’s son Treyshaun.

Fantasia and Taylor also birthed the book “No Crown in the Castle: Building a Strong Relationship and a Harmonious Life.” The book shares how the couple built their relationship. They met after Fantasia began working on herself upon finishing her second Broadway show “After Midnight.” She began fasting, focusing on loving herself more, writing what she wanted in life on index cards, then posting them around her New York apartment. Then she met Taylor

“My husband is my best friend. We call each other king and queen,” Fantasia said. “We came up with ‘Taylor Talks’ during COVID, which turned into 15-second video posts as caregiving for marriages. We were then approached to do a book.”

Whatever it takes, singer, actress, author, producer, mother and wife, Fantasia pulls it all together for a fulfilling life. “No Crown in the Castle: Building a Strong Relationship and a Harmonious Life” by Kendall and Fantasia Taylor is available from your favorite bookseller. Ticket information for Fantasia at Wolf Trap on Friday, August 19, is at https://www.wolftrap.org

Brenda C. Siler on Instagram and Twitter: @bcscomm