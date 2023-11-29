Death, family, and secrets, components of many Shakespearean tragedies, are brought to the stage in Studio Theatre’s “Fat Ham. The James Ijames’s Pulitzer Prize-winning twist on William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” offers a modern-day twist on the classic play, as the action takes place during a family barbeque.

The characters’ interactions are funny and not the usual approach to a Shakespearean tragedy. With such a unique plot, “Fat Ham,” was nominated for five Tony awards, and the Studio Theatre show, directed by Taylor Reynolds, has been extended (for the second time), now running until Jan. 14.

The Tragedy Unfolds

The main character, Juicy, is conflicted about his father’s murder. Pap, the father was not the best human toward his queer son, but still, how should Juicy mourn? A possible answer comes in the form of a visit to Juicy from his father’s ghost.

Pap wants Juicy to avenge his death. This scene parallels “Hamlet.” The suspected murderer is the father’s brother.

A technique also from “Hamlet” used in “Fat Ham” is when Juicy “breaks the fourth wall” by talking directly to the audience when delivering his soliloquies.

Juicy is played by Marquis D. Gibson, who rides a roller coaster of emotions as family and friends don’t seem to get him, nor are they in mourning over Pap’s death. Greg Alverez Reid plays dual roles as Pap and his brother Rev, the suspected murderer. As Rev, you feel his verbal abusiveness toward Juicy is not far from what Juicy received from Pap, his father.

Another level of complication is that Rev just married Juicy’s mother, Tedra. Pap’s widow did not wait for her dead husband’s body to get cold.

The only other person who saw the ghost was Juicy’s friend Tio, played by Thomas Walker Booker. Tio comes off with a lot of playfulness, but he is a visionary truth-teller. His loyalty to Juicy brings out more wisdom than anyone else at the barbeque has to offer. Other guests at the combined barbeque-wedding reception are family friends Rabby, played by Kelli Blackwell, and her children, Opal, played by Gaelyn D. Smith, and Larry, played by Matthew Elijah Webb, who shows up in full military dress.

Things Get Real

As conversations heat up and confrontations occur, characters peel back many layers. Juicy’s mother, Tedra, jumped into relationships that were not the best, but she did not see many options. Family friend Rabby comes off as holier than thou, but that’s not how she started. Daughter Opal is headstrong and pretty much knows what she isn’t and moves closer to who she is. Larry has suppressed many feelings that have torn him up. Larry struggles to talk honestly with Juicy with turmoil swirling at the BBQ.

“Fat Ham” brings to the stage issues about homophobia, masculinity, and squashed dreams. How do the characters address this dynamic? What the audience saw was that every cast member in “Fat Ham” is a valuable player.“

Fat Ham” runs 100 minutes without an intermission. Visit the website for Studio Theatre for ticket information, https://www.studiotheatre.org, or call the box office at 202-332-3300.