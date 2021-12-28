Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief science adviser on the coronavirus pandemic, said the U.S. should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel.

“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci told MSNBC on Monday, The Associated Press reported. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”

Fauci said that type of mandate might drive up the country’s vaccination rate and confer stronger protection on flights. Federal regulations require air travelers ages 2 and older to wear a mask.

Presently, most foreign nationals are required to be fully vaccinated in order to come to the U.S. Citizens and permanent residents are only required to show proof of a negative coronavirus test result within a day of boarding a U.S.-bound flight.

Domestic air travel currently doesn’t require vaccination, except in Hawaii, where U.S. residents must test or show proof of vaccination to avoid a mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

Biden administration officials have expressed concerns about the legal and logistical problems a domestic air travel vaccination mandate might cause.