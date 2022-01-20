**FILE** Dr. Anthony Fauci (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is hopeful a coronavirus vaccine for children younger than 5 will be available in the coming weeks.

Fauci, who is President Biden’s chief medical adviser, told Blue Star Families in an interview Wednesday that a vaccine for that age range may take longer.

“My hope is that it’s going to be within the next month or so and not much later than that,” he said, CNN reported. “I can’t guarantee that, because I can’t outguess the FDA. I’m going to have to leave that to them.”

Children under 5 are the final frontier in U.S. efforts to vaccinate the population, being the only remaining group that hasn’t been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for at least one brand of a coronavirus vaccine.

So far, roughly 67% of the U.S. population 5 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

