No, Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t retiring. But his days as the president’s chief medical adviser may be coming to an end.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and largely the face of the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, told The Hill on Tuesday that he has no plans to retire, though he may soon leave his current government post.

“I’m not going to retire. No, no, I’m not going to retire. I may step down from my current position at some time,” Fauci, 81, told The Hill.

Speculation about Fauci’s future began with a Politico interview published Monday in which he said he would “very likely” retire at the end of President Biden’s first term.

Fauci, who has worked for the federal government for over five decades and has advised every president since Ronald Reagan, has served as the primary medical spokesperson for the federal government on the coronavirus since the pandemic’s outset in early 2020.

In the Politico interview, Fauci reportedly said he doesn’t expect to remain in government until the coronavirus is eradicated and that the public is “going to be living with this” for years to come.