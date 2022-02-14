Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said the U.S. is nearing the end of the “full-blown” coronavirus pandemic and could soon reach immunity levels that would properly limit the spread of the virus.

“As we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19, which we are certainly heading out of, these decisions will increasingly be made on the local level rather than centrally decided or mandated,” Fauci recently told The Financial Times. “There will be more people making their own decisions on how they want to deal with the virus.”

A USA Today analysis of Johns Hopkins University data found that the U.S. is reporting fewer than 200,000 new coronavirus cases a day for the first time since Christmas.

As of Monday, the U.S. has reported roughly 77.8 million coronavirus cases and 920,000 related deaths since the outset of the pandemic in early 2020, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

Currently, the country has vaccinated about 214 million of its residents, or roughly 65% of the population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.