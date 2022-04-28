Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said the U.S. is coming from under the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci acknowledged the virus continues to spread, though not at the level of even a few months ago.

“We are certainly, right now in this country, out of the pandemic phase,” Fauci said Tuesday on the “PBS News Hour,” WTOP reported. “Namely, we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens of thousands of hospitalizations, and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now.”

He also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new report revealing three out of every four children in the U.S. have had the coronavirus and more than half of Americans have had indications of infections.

“If you add up the people who’ve been infected, plus the people who’ve been vaccinated and hopefully boosted, you have a rather substantial proportion of the U.S. population that has some degree of immunity that residual, either residual from prior infection, or hopefully people who are getting vaccinated and boosted,” he said.

However, Fauci worried about the state of the coronavirus on a worldwide scale. He said the pandemic is still progressing and won’t likely be eradicated and advised booster shots to keep levels low.