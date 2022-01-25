**FILE** Courtesy of Fairfax County Public Schools via Twitter
**FILE** Courtesy of Fairfax County Public Schools via Twitter

Fairfax County Public Schools, one of several Virginia school districts suing Gov. Glenn Youngkin for lifting the state’s mask mandate for students, says its mask requirement is still in place — and those who refuse to comply run the risk of banishment from in-person learning.

During a virtual town hall meeting Monday, FCPS officials provided specifics on how to handle students who refuse to wear a face mask, WUSA-TV (Channel 9) reported.

Any student who won’t wear a mask will be reminded by staff of the mandate. If a student continues to refuse to wear a mask, staffers will seek available student services to educate the pupil of the ramifications of noncompliance.

If that student still refuses, their parent or guardian will be contacted as a last resort before the student is excluded from in-person classes, though they still will have access to the curriculum through teacher-provided work via the Learning Management System, WUSA reported.

Fairfax County Assistant Superintendent Michelle Boyd said face masks are a part of the school system dress code based on the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Boyd noted the success of in-person learning, saying no FCPS school has had to revert to virtual learning and no outbreaks have occurred since students returned from winter break, WUSA reported.

