Fairfax County Public Schools, one of several Virginia school districts suing Gov. Glenn Youngkin for lifting the state’s mask mandate for students, says its mask requirement is still in place — and those who refuse to comply run the risk of banishment from in-person learning.

During a virtual town hall meeting Monday, FCPS officials provided specifics on how to handle students who refuse to wear a face mask, WUSA-TV (Channel 9) reported.

Any student who won’t wear a mask will be reminded by staff of the mandate. If a student continues to refuse to wear a mask, staffers will seek available student services to educate the pupil of the ramifications of noncompliance.

If that student still refuses, their parent or guardian will be contacted as a last resort before the student is excluded from in-person classes, though they still will have access to the curriculum through teacher-provided work via the Learning Management System, WUSA reported.

Fairfax County Assistant Superintendent Michelle Boyd said face masks are a part of the school system dress code based on the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Boyd noted the success of in-person learning, saying no FCPS school has had to revert to virtual learning and no outbreaks have occurred since students returned from winter break, WUSA reported.