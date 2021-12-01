CoronavirusCovid-19Health

FDA Advisers Endorse Pill to Treat COVID

WI Web StaffDecember 1, 2021
0 283 Less than a minute
Courtesy of merck.com

Food and Drug Administration advisers have narrowly approved the emergency-use authorization of a pill to help treat COVID-19.

The FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13-10 Tuesday to recommend molnupiravir, developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and touted to lessen the risk of severe illness or death from the coronavirus by about 30%, CNN reported.

The pills are effective only if taken within five days of any detectable symptoms, with a twice-daily regimen for five days.

The FDA will consider the advisory committee’s recommendation and while it isn’t obligated to approve the panel’s guidance, it often does, CNN reported.

Tags
WI Web StaffDecember 1, 2021
0 283 Less than a minute

WI Web Staff

Related Articles

**FILE** President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks on the COVID-19 National Month of Action on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

Biden Announces New Actions to Combat COVID, New Variant

December 2, 2021

WHO Warns Against Travel for High-Risk Groups as Omicron Variant Spreads

December 2, 2021

White House to Extend Public Transit Mask Mandate to Mid-March: Report

December 2, 2021

Maryland Education Board Wants to Give Schools ‘Off-Ramp’ for Mask Mandate

December 2, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker