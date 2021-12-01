FDA Advisers Endorse Pill to Treat COVID

Food and Drug Administration advisers have narrowly approved the emergency-use authorization of a pill to help treat COVID-19.

The FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13-10 Tuesday to recommend molnupiravir, developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and touted to lessen the risk of severe illness or death from the coronavirus by about 30%, CNN reported.

The pills are effective only if taken within five days of any detectable symptoms, with a twice-daily regimen for five days.

The FDA will consider the advisory committee’s recommendation and while it isn’t obligated to approve the panel’s guidance, it often does, CNN reported.