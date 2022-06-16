The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisers have approved the first coronavirus shots from Pfizer and Moderna for children younger than 5.

About 18 million children under the age of 5 will be eligible for vaccination, The Associated Press reported. They are the last age group in the U.S. without access to the coronavirus vaccines and many parents have been anxious to protect their little children.

If the regulatory procedures are filled, vaccinations could begin next week.

“This is a long-awaited vaccine,” said Dr. Jay Portnoy, a vaccine adviser who works at Children’s Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., AP reported. “There are so many parents who are absolutely desperate to get this vaccine and I think we owe it to them to give them a choice to have the vaccine if they want to.”