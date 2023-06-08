Multiple reports have indicated that former President Donald Trump will be indicted on multiple federal criminal charges as early as Friday.

The charges are expected to encompass allegations of mishandling and failure to return classified documents following his departure from the White House.

Some reports indicate that special prosecutor Jack Smith and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland are planning a press conference to announce the indictment, which could also include charges related to Trump’s alleged role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The move to indict Trump undoubtedly would send shockwaves throughout political circles, and potentially shake up the 2024 presidential election.

Smith reportedly informed Trump’s attorneys that he’s the direct target of a federal investigation.

Last month, Trump became the first president in U.S. history to be found liable in civil court for sexual harassment.

The only president to have been twice impeached, Trump is also under indictment in New York on more than 30 counts of alleged financial fraud.

One report said Trump and his lawyers are holed up at his Bedminster resort in New Jersey, allegedly preparing for an indictment.