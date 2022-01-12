Season five of “Stories from the Stage” — a series that provokes viewers to think about a range of life situations — is now airing on the World Channel.

“Second Chance,” the first episode of the new season, premiered on Jan. 10. Three tales looked at caregiving for elderly parents, caring for an injured bird, and mending family relationships. Each topic has unexpected twists that lead to fresh beginnings.

“Many of these storytellers settled in the U.S. from faraway lands, proving that despite our differences, we are connected by our shared humanity and experiences with love, family, struggles and triumphs,” said Patricia Alvarado Núñez, series co-creator and co-executive producer at GBH in Boston.

The series airs in the metropolitan D.C. area on WETA-TV.

World Channel is produced by GBH, public media in Boston, in partnership with WNET, public media in New York City. American Public Television (APT) distributes the channel’s programming. This fifth season of “Stories from the Stage” gives a voice to creatives from around the country through films produced by Houston Public Media.

Upcoming films in the series include “For the Greater Good,” airing on Jan. 17 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Three storytellers are profiled who are making a difference in the world. Mariama White-Hammond gets down and dirty for a cause, Adam Stumacher volunteers as a human shield in the West Bank to experience the other side of the checkpoint and Ronald Smith stands up for interracial marriage.

“Stay the Course,” debuting on Jan. 24, spotlights three people whose commitment to a cause that changes their lives forever. On Jan. 31, the premiere of “Off the Press” is a story about three who prove that events, which fail to make the headlines, can still have a lasting impact. “As Good As It Gets,” on Feb. 7, presents people remembering times when they used imagination and initiative to make the best out of the unexpected.

Past episodes of the series are available on the World Channel website (worldchannel.org). Click here to view the “For the Greater Good” trailer.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

The Washington Informer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WashingtonInformer

Twitter and Instagram: @washinformer

Brenda Siler

Twitter and Instagram: @bcscomm

World Channel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WORLDChannel

Twitter: @worldchannel

Instagram: @worldchannel

Houston Public Media

Twitter and Instagram: @HoustonPubMedia

GBH Public Media

Twitter: @GBH

Instagram: @wgbh

WNET Public Media

Twitter: @TheWNETGroup

Instagram: @thirteenwnet