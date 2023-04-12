The CFO Services Group announced its upcoming educational accelerator program designed to help entrepreneurs improve financial knowledge and skills.

The program includes webinars, one-to-one consultations, and eLearning courses that cover topics such as bookkeeping, forecasting, financial strategies, and much more.

This is free to all minority-owned businesses provided and hosted by CFO Services Group in partnership with SBDC Washington DC, Howard University and CITI Bank.

The program is ongoing and ends on April 28. Registration is on Eventbrite.